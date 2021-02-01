Mainland Chinese money flowing into Hong Kong in January through a cross-border platform has soared to more than five times the daily average level of last year, pushing the city’s benchmark index close to the 30,000 points level and becoming the most significant driver of market activity.

The net inflow of funds through Stock Connect, a platform that links Hong Kong’s market with those in Shanghai and Shenzhen, soared to HK$15.5 billion (US$1.99 billion) a day in January, according to trading data analyzed by Apple Daily. The 2020 daily average for the system, which allows trades free from China’s capital controls, was HK$3 billion.

The average daily inflow was at about HK$1.5 billion in 2017, then fell to HK$370 million in 2018, before rising back to HK$1.1 billion in 2019.

The total capital inflow for January alone, amouting HK$310.6 billion, accounted for half of the 2020 total and was double 2018′s. Jan. 19 saw the largest daily inflow since Stock Connect was started in 2014, at HK$26.6 billion.

Since the latter half of 2020, mainland funds have become an increasingly significant factor in driving the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index — with higher net inflows generally corresponding with a rise in the gauge. Last year, amid a global stock market tumble sparked by the COVID-19 outbreaks, the index hit its year-low at 21,139 points on Mar. 19 — even with HK$15.9 billion of mainland funds that day.

Last month’s flush of mainland funds drove the benchmark index to a 21-month high, at 30,191 points on Jan. 25, with turnover hitting HK$300 billion.

Mainland money flowing into Hong Kong’s market used to consist primarily of long-term investment such as social security funds or other official funds, but the latest inflow saw an increase from individual investors, said Vincent Lam, managing director of Hong Kong-based VL Asset Management.

These investors had turned to Hong Kong as the central government last year tightened restrictions on investment in the mainland’s property market, Lam said.

They could make Hong Kong’s stock market more volatile, he said. “The individuals can come in a rush and go when the outlook is not good. It is uncertain if their investment will stay long,” Lam said.

Another investment consultant, Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers, said he believed that the latest flush of mainland funds was part of Chinese firms’ long-term plans to establish new channels to attract foreign capital.

More money from the mainland would come in, as a number of large Chinese companies are expected to pursue secondary listings in Hong Kong and as the renminbi’s appreciation favored mainland investment, Pong said.

