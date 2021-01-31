Human rights lawyer Ren Quanniu told authorities at a hearing on Friday to bar him from practicing law in China that his disqualification would be “a misfortune for the Chinese people and a tragedy for the legal system.”

Ren received a notice from the Henan Provincial Department of Justice on Dec. 31 accusing him of “disrupting court order and disrespecting the judiciary” during a 2018 case.

No results have been announced yet, though Ren earlier said the charges against him were politically motivated and he did not expect to win.

Last year, Ren was appointed by the family of Wong Wai-yin, one of eight Hongkongers jailed for seven months in the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen for crossing the border illegally. However, Chinese authorities did not allow Ren to take the case and the Hongkongers had to rely on state-appointed lawyers.

Ren also recently represented Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist jailed for four years over her reporting on the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

In his four-page testimony presented at the Friday hearing, Ren said authorities had no basis to accuse him of misconduct over the 2018 case, where he represented a member of the banned group Falun Gong. All court procedures were “conducted in an orderly manner,” Ren said.

Ren said his remarks during the 2018 case were “reasonable, legal, rational and peaceful,” and he made no mention of the controversial nature of Falun Gong at the time. He pointed out that no one in that court hearing received any warnings or reprimands.

“If the [Henan Provincial Department of Justice] insists on revoking my legal license, then the result is not a misfortune for me, but a misfortune for the Chinese people and a tragedy for the legal system,” Ren said.

Ren said he believed in justice and conscience, and urged the Chinese officials to do the right thing.

Ren previously told the New York Times that the direct reason for the authorities’ campaign against him was the Hongkongers’ case and the Zhang Zhan case. The accusations regarding his actions in the 2018 Falun Gong case were most likely excuses, he said.

Bao Longjun, Ren’s representative lawyer, said that the investigators had no real case in court, and the hearing was part of a broader crackdown to deter human rights lawyers and rob them of their livelihoods.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play