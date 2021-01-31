Hongkongers adapted to a new era on Sunday as Britain began to accept British National (Overseas) visa applications while the passport given to those born before the 1997 handover became invalid at the city’s border on the same day.

Travelers boarding flights at the Hong Kong airport on Sunday had their Hong Kong identity cards and HKSAR passports ready on the first day since Beijing stopped recognizing BN(O) as a valid travel and identity document on Chinese soil.

Self-help passport scanners at the security check-in entrance of the departures gate were not in use, Apple Daily observed. The entrance was manned by airport staff, who checked travelers’ boarding passes and identity documents. A memo printed with the cover of a BN(O) passport was seen circulating among security staff, believed to be a reminder of the special day.

But people were still keeping their BN(O) passports on hand.

One traveler surnamed Koo, who was boarding a China Airlines flight to go to work in Taiwan, showed his BN(O) passport at the gate. Koo said he used his BN(O) passport when he bought the ticket and brought his HKSAR passport as backup. Airline ground staff told him that he could board with an identification document recognized by the authorities of his destination, but he was still asked to show his identity card.

Koo said his HKSAR passport will soon expire and he will need to find a solution when he returns to Hong Kong. He said the authorities should allow those who do not have other passports besides BN(O) to return to Hong Kong first.

Another traveler who was boarding a flight to the United Kingdom for work said the airline checked both his BN(O) and HKSAR passports.

Meanwhile, the U.K. began to accept applications for the new BN(O) visa at 5 p.m. Hong Kong time on Sunday. The visa gives those who have BN(O) status — with or without a physical copy of the passport — an option to apply for a visa that allows them to study and work in the U.K., as well as a pathway to apply for citizenship after living in the country for five years.

Applicants can apply via the British government’s website but need to go to the visa registration office in North Point to give their fingerprints. Successful applicants must arrive in the U.K. within 90 days after getting approval.

From Feb. 23, applicants can also file applications via a mobile phone app. Some people, such as Ms Au, who works in the beauty industry, and her husband decided to apply to go to the U.K. via the mobile phone app, which has no 90-day restriction.

If asked to choose between Hong Kong permanent residency and foreign citizenship should dual citizenships be scrapped, Au said she will choose the latter without a second thought.

“Hong Kong is no longer the same. If I could accept the mainland’s system and live like a ‘little pink,’ life in mainland China would certainly be better. But I cannot accept that. I do not want to live in such a ridiculous place anymore,” she said.

