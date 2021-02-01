Chinese authorities are banning local kung fu artists from calling themselves “masters” and regulating martial arts competitions. But some fighters said the new policy will only prevent traditional practitioners from being challenged and have no effect on scammers.

The Wushu Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Wushu Association have jointly issued new rules to clean up the scene. The regulation prohibits practitioners from proclaiming themselves as masters, organizing or participating in unofficial competitions, establishing their own schools or collecting money under excuses such as birthday celebrations.

Practitioners are also barred from forgery, making or selling false documents for athletes, coaches and adjudicators, fighting without proper protective equipment or participating in the wrong category during martial arts contests.

Those who break the rules would be summoned for questioning and admonished publicly, while severe violation could result in being blacklisted. The new rules took effect last Thursday and martial arts associations across the country are tasked with supervisory responsibility.

Since 2017, Chinese MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong has exposed fake kung fu masters by beating them in competitions, calling the practicality of Chinese kung fu into question. The authorities have issued new rules since November last year, in an attempt to organize mixed martial arts fights.

A member of Xu’s team said the new regulation is unnecessary and exists only to protect traditional wushu practitioners. Requiring protective equipment and separating fighters into strict categories allow scammers to remain unchallenged. He asked, “If both parties agree to fight, why can’t they?”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play