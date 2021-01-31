President Xi Jinping’s fingers must be burning hot after publishing 34 works last year — or roughly one new volume every 11 days, making him the most prolific author as Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

Three of his new titles, including one on the Belt and Road initiative, have been released in Hong Kong recently, the first time a Chinese leader has published books in the city since Deng Xiaoping. It is hoped the titles will spread Xi’s thoughts among readers in Hong Kong and Macao, inspiring them to participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area and the nation, according to the Beijing liaison office.

The 34 works published last year were generally divided into three categories. The first contained mostly Xi’s speeches, such as the one he made in October last year at the 40th birthday celebration of the Shenzhen special economic zone. Although all of the speeches were available online, individual copies were printed and available for sale.

Another kind centers on Xi’s past experiences as a local official. Titles such as “Xi Jinping in Xiamen,” and “Xi Jinping in Fuzhou” are among the highlights. The Commercial Press has published a title on Xi’s poverty relief work to echo the leader’s pledge to build a “moderately prosperous society” by the end of 2020.

The rest of the books mainly propagate Xi’s political theories, ranging from his ideals of “ruling the country according to the law” and China’s economic development under the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Chinese leader has published so frequently since Chairman Mao, who demanded a degree of veneration that became a personality cult, brooked no opposition and steered the country down disastrous political dead ends such as the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution.

Publication is a must for Communist revolutionaries, according to mainland scholar Chen Daoyin. To become an icon of the movement, a leader must pen his own chapter of history through a body of work detailing his theories and thoughts in response to the questions of the time, he said.

The volume of works published under his name reflects Xi’s view of himself as a giant not only among Communist Party leaders but also because of his place in history as the man who revived the China dream, Chen said.

