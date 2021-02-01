Beleaguered Hong Kong Airlines now owes bond creditors about US$95 million (HK$738 million) in overdue interest after failing to pay the latest instalment, which was due last week.

Blue Skyview Co., the special-purpose vehicle used by Hong Kong’s third-largest carrier to sell US$683 million in bonds in 2017, told investors on Jan. 11 that it would not be able to make the Jan. 26 payment. Also, it would further extend the deadline for paying the semi-annual instalment that was due on July 26 last year.

Hong Kong Airlines failed to redeem the three-year bond last year. Under the terms of the debt sale, the rate for the semi-annual interest rose to 12.125% – adding US$53.8 million in interest to the US$41 million already owed. The latest delay means a further kick-up in rates to 15.76% – taking the annual interest toll alone to US$108 million.

The news emerged after Hong Kong Airlines’ parent company, HNA Group, which also owns Hainan Airlines, filed for bankruptcy last week.

While Hong Kong Airlines is a privately held company, it is still required to submit its mid-year and annual financial records to its bond investors, because its debt is traded in the bond market.

However, investors said they had very little information about the company’s financial situation, according to a report in Ming Pao. The latest financial records given to investors are from 2018. The airline did not reveal its books for 2019, and the bond was suspended from trading on Dec. 3 that year.

It was also revealed that the airline’s original major shareholder, Zhong Guosong, who controlled the carrier via a company called Hong Kong Airlines Consultation Services, sold his 27.03% stake to Ren Yunan, chair of the board of OKG Technology Holdings, in 2019. That followed a dispute with Hainan Airlines, which holds a major stake of Hong Kong Airlines.

Although Ren chairs the OKG board, the company is controlled by major stakeholder Xu Mingxing, founder of the cryptocurrency platform OKEX. Xu was detained by mainland police last year, sparking a crisis as customers were unable to take back their cryptocurrencies from OKEX. Xu was released after an investigation, and OKEX resumed trading as usual.

