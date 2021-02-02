A Chinese man accused of posting the personal details of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s daughter and brother-in-law online has suffered a permanent injury to his right arm after being tortured in a Guangdong detention center, his mother told Apple Daily.

Niu Tengyu was hung up, beaten and deprived of sleep and meals by prison officers in the Maoming detention center in southern Guangdong, after officials earlier fabricated evidence to convict and sentence the man to 14 year’s jail, Niu’s mother said.

Her son, now awaiting an appeal over the conviction and sentence, could only use his left arm after the torture caused a handicap to his upper right arm, she said, citing several lawyers representing Niu.

One of the lawyers, Wang Hanzhong, found signs of torture on Niu during a visit in the detention center on Monday, another lawyer Bao Longjun said.

Public security officers were instructed by Maoming cyber police leader Yang Guanyao and another official to torture Niu, Bao said.

Niu had been frequently hung up with his hands tied in handcuffs and bandages, and beaten up for a whole day, the lawyers said, adding they were planning to sue the police and officials over illegal punishment.

Niu was handed the jail term in December by the Maonan District People’s Court in Maoming city, which found him guilty of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” “violating others’ privacy” and “running an illegal business.”

He had been accused of posting a photo and other personal details of Xi Mingze, Xi Jinping’s daughter, and those of Deng Jiagui, his brother-in-law, onto an online forum EsuWiki.

Niu’s mother earlier said authorities had fabricated the evidence and tortured Niu, a technical support worker for EsuWiki, forcing him to admit to the charges. Officials made Niu a scapegoat after failing to hunt down operators of overseas websites where the information about Xi’s daughter was posted.

His family has been denied the right to visit him, his mother said. “I don’t know how he is doing there now. I am particularly worried,” she said.

She was also worried that his upcoming appeal would be held in a secret court, which would very likely reject Niu’s case.

