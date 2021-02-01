A Hong Kong history project with close ties to the government has presented a rosy view of the Chinese Communist Party in its first volume, such as downplaying the party’s involvement in the notorious 1967 leftist riots in Hong Kong.

The “Hong Kong Chronicles” project cost HK$780 million (US$100 million) and is led by Our Hong Kong Foundation, a think tank founded by former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa. The first volume, a 774-page overview of major historical events, was published in December.

Veteran journalist and commentator Ching Cheong said the book is “inaccurate and biased.” For example, he noted that it credits Hong Kong’s economic growth in the 1970s and 80s to “China’s reform and opening up,” instead of to the colonial government.

The Chronicles also omits the involvement of the Chinese Communist Party and local pro-Beijing groups in the 1967 riots, Ching said. Instead, it attributes them to “pre-existing social conflicts and the extreme leftist ideology of the Cultural Revolution,” he noted.

A researcher named Geofrey, who founded the history group We Toast HK, said the Chronicles also glosses over the casualties of the 1967 riots such as radio personality Lam Bun, who was burned to death, and two young sisters who were killed by homemade bombs.

As for its sections on World War II, the “Hong Kong Chronicles” are biased towards communist Chinese forces, highlighting their war achievements above those of British and Canadian forces, Geofrey added. The book makes no mention of the “Hughesiliers” – a volunteer defense unit mostly composed of retired expats – who took part in the Battle for Hong Kong in 1941.

Chinese dissident Yu Jie also told Apple Daily that the book whitewashes the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre by describing it as the “June 4th incident” and a “political disturbance.”

“This is a rotten book that distorts history and confuses right and wrong,” Yu said.

The first volume of the “Hong Kong Chronicles” lists Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Beijing’s Liaison Office chief Luo Huining as honorary sponsors.

Editors at the Hong Kong Chronicles project did not respond to Apple Daily’s request for comment. The Hong Kong Chronicles Institute said in a statement that it had widely consulted scholars, experts and organizations to ensure the quality and legitimacy of the project.

