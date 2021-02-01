A Taiwan politician faces a recall vote that could see her ejected from office after political opponents accused her of donating supplies to Hong Kong protesters in 2019.

Huang Chieh, an independent member of the Kaohsiung City Council, will be subject to the vote on Feb. 6. Proponents of the recall listed five reasons, one of which was that Huang “unlawfully intervened in the Hong Kong riots by gathering supplies,” adding that such a move affected Taiwan’s national security.

Supporters of the opposition Kuomintang have started a campaign to oust members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. KMT supporters scored a victory last month by replacing Wang Hao-yu, a DPP member of the Taoyuan City Council.

Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law on Monday called on Taiwan voters to keep Huang in office, saying that it was absurd to argue that she broke the law by supporting protests in Hong Kong.

Proponents of the recall described the 2019 Hong Kong protests as a riot, which “clearly resembles the tone of the Chinese Communist Party and tries to smear a pro-democracy movement,” Law said.

“I have never met Huang Chieh, but if she is facing retaliation for supporting Hong Kong, then as a Hongkonger I have a duty to support her,” Law said.

“Taiwan is a mature democracy and must have its defense mechanism against these malicious acts … I call upon the people of Taiwan not to become accomplices for authoritarianism, and instead help our allies that are bullied by the Chinese Communist Party.”

