The United Kingdom launched its new five-year visa scheme on Sunday, providing eligible Hong Kong residents with the right to live, work and study in the U.K. before eventually applying for citizenship.

Holders of British National (Overseas) passports can now make an appointment to submit the required documents, photos and fingerprints either at an application center in North Point between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., or through a smartphone app.

Those who apply through the application center must travel to the U.K. within 90 days once the visa is approved, while there is no such restriction for those applying through the mobile app.

Many applicants interviewed by Apple Daily said they hope to leave Hong Kong as soon as possible because of the city’s political instability. A couple named Jason and Samantha said they submitted their visa applications online on Sunday, after awaiting the scheme for a long time.

“I will leave [Hong Kong] once the visa is out,” said Jason, who is in his 90s, “because I don’t know how the Hong Kong government will sanction those visa holders.”

Jason said the couple has planned to go to the U.K. for about half a year. Samantha added that they applied for the visa as early as possible because of the recent political turmoil in Hong Kong.

Another applicant, Mrs Cheung, said she would not consider returning to Hong Kong after moving to the U.K. “Of course I want to be a Brit,” she said, adding that she did not harbor any faith in the Hong Kong government.

In retaliation for the U.K.’s new visa scheme, Beijing announced on Friday that it would no longer recognize the BN(O) passport as a valid travel document. Hong Kong authorities quickly followed suit, saying they would not recognize the BN(O) for immigration clearance.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told Apple Daily that Hongkongers can still use the BN(O) passport to apply for U.S. visas, and may enter America with it.

The Canadian consulate general in Hong Kong said it continues to accept the BN(O) as a valid travel document.

