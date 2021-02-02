Hong Kong’s High Court has extended an order that forbids the police from inspecting the exhibit it obtained during a raid of the Apple Daily headquarters last August, after the newspaper said it could not access hard drives containing copies of the materials.

The court’s ruling on Tuesday came after an interim injunction submitted by several senior officials of Next Digital, the owner of Apple Daily, that stops the police from inspecting journalistic materials and information involving legal professional privilege between the newspaper and its lawyers.

The police seized the materials during a swoop on Aug. 10 last year, when more than 200 officers raided Apple Daily after its founder, Jimmy Lai, was arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, which Beijing imposed in late June to essentially criminalize dissenting voices in the city.

The High Court had earlier ordered Apple Daily and the police to jointly inspect the seized materials to decide what was to be excluded from police inspection.

Next Digital argued that because it encountered technical difficulties in accessing the relevant materials contained in five hard drives provided by the police, it needed more time for the process.

The five encrypted hard drives reportedly can only be opened with a special forensic program.

Judge Wilson Chan eventually granted a grace period of 21 days.

