Chief Executive Carrie Lam dismissed criticisms on ambush-style lockdowns, despite the four overnight operations imposed for mandatory COVID-19 screening have identified no new infections.

Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday morning, Lam reiterated that every lockdown decision was made based on science, and the effectiveness cannot be measured by the number of confirmed cases found.

“It’s not my first time to ‘pretend to be an expert.’ But in the field of public health, curing a disease after its emergence is not a success. We need to prevent the disease, especially infectious ones, from happening. So a lot of work is dedicated to prevention, in the hope to get ahead of transmission,” said Lam, dismissing criticisms that the lockdowns were a waste of manpower and resources.

On Monday evening, the government sealed off some buildings and parts of Yau Ma Tei, Tsim Sha Tsui, Yuen Long and Hung Hom. The lockdowns were lifted at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, after none of the over 1,700 people tested gave a positive reading.

In Tsim Sha Tsui, a 10-year-old girl was left unaccompanied in a hair salon, after her mother was prohibited from returning to the cordoned-off building. Several hours after her situation caught the media’s attention, the girl was granted an exception to leave the building prior to the end of operation.

Over 50 staff and customers were trapped in a salon overnight. A staffer blasted the zero-case lockdown as “meaningless,” while a customer surnamed Kwok found the supplies useless as there was no cookware at the shop.

In Hung Hom, a newspaper vendor said she opened her stall three hours later than usual, which cost her at least HK$1,000 (US$129).

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play