Local authorities in China tried to move florists’ businesses online after calling off the Lunar New Year fairs due to the coronavirus crisis, but their efforts to minimize losses have yielded limited effects.

The traditional flower markets, held annually a few days before Lunar New Year, are usually where florists across the country harvest from their year-long labor. But like millions of retailers hit hard by event cancellations across the world, flower famers expected the pandemic to take a heavy toll on their businesses.

A flower seller in Guangzhou told local media that most of his orchids are still on the shelves, which would typically be emptied by customers by this time of the year.

In a bid to minimize losses caused by the cancellation of physical markets, Guangdong authorities have organized training sessions for flower sellers to help promote their businesses on online platforms.

But dealers found the alternative format of selling unattractive, citing buyers’ preference for in-store shopping as well as high logistics costs.

Some of them, including the 60-year-old citrus grower Ye Qing, refused to turn to the internet. “How is it possible to buy the citrus plant you like best, if you don’t even have a chance to take a look in person?” Ye questioned.

Likewise, Kin, owner of Amen Florist & Decor in Hong Kong, noted that consumers prefer buying flowers at the stalls as they can touch and have a closer look.

He added that the heavy plant pots, which are usually included in the purchases of Chinese New Year flowers, would incur high transportation costs, unlike bouquets for Valentine’s Day.

