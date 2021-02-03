United States President Joe Biden has been personally in touch with many world leaders in the past two weeks, with the exception of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, an omission that hints at continuing conflict between the two nations.

It was uncertain when a phone call with the Chinese president might take place, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

“We are working to ensure that we are approaching that relationship from a position of strength, and that includes engagement with our allies and partners,” Psaki told reporters, saying Biden had spoken with leaders of various countries since he took office on Jan. 20.

The U.S. strategy “is to work with our partners and allies and determine what the right time is,” she added.

Psaki continued: “The relationship with China is going to be multilayered. We’ll deal with climate, we’ll deal with the economy, we’ll deal with security.” Biden had engaged with his national security team “about a range of issues, including China,” she said.

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, also said allies and partners came first and that the Washington government would engage with Beijing once it was in “lockstep” with allies and partners.

Price responded to a call this week by Yang Jiechi, foreign affairs head of the Communist Party of China and a member of the Politburo, for Washington to stop meddling in issues of Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China should “cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected leadership,” he said.

Price described the U.S.-Sino relationship as serious competition, and said Washington knew Beijing was engaged in a range of conduct that hurt American workers, weakened the U.S.’ technological edge, threatened its alliances, influenced international organizations and violated human rights in ways that were shocking to the conscience.

“So we will counter China’s aggressive and coercive actions, sustain our key military advantages, defend democratic values, invest in advanced technologies and restore vital security partnerships,” he said.

China was also a topic of discussion at the Senate confirmation hearing of U.S. deputy defense secretary nominee Kathleen Hicks on Tuesday.

The U.S. would continue to operate in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, the Six Assurances to Taiwan and the Three Communiqués with China, Hicks said.

She agreed that the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a military fund to counter China in the Pacific, could help. Washington needed to closely cooperate with Taiwan to ensure that the island was able to defend itself, she said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play