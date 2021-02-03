Chief Executive Carrie Lam turned up briefly late on Tuesday night at one of three lockdown sites as affected residents were up in arms over yet another sudden community-based operation to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hong Kong.

No new infections were found under the latest overnight mandatory screening orders, carried out in the Kowloon areas of Sham Shui Po and Jordan, and in Tin Shui Wai in the New Territories, according to government statements issued the next morning after the exercise ended around 7:30 p.m.

The government announced the Tuesday lockdowns shortly after 7 p.m., and police officers got down to work cordoning off the restricted zones, to the chagrin of residents and businesses. Shops swiftly pulled down their shutters.

At the heart of the city in Sham Shui Po, several buildings were identified for targeted testing because sewage discharged from the premises had yielded positive results, raising suspicions that asymptomatic cases were residing in those places, an official press release said.

Two men who were having their hair colored in salons had to leave in a hurry. One of the men, surnamed Chan, said that his hair was “only half-dyed” when police gave abrupt notifications about the lockdown. Chan said he had been tested just the day before in Wong Tai Sin. He had no choice but to return home, shrink wrap covering his head, to wash his hair.

At 11 p.m., Lam the chief executive arrived in Sham Shui Po, accompanied by Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan and Secretary for Home Affairs Casper Tsui.

She looked composed throughout the visit, as if touring a flower market. Her appearance lasted for all of 10 minutes, during which she did not answer media questions or mingle with residents nearby although at least 10 people were waiting on the street for their tests.

In Tin Shui Wai, a district councilor was aghast at the government’s repeated lockdowns of the same housing block, which disrupted the lives of occupants twice in three days.

Mandatory screening had been carried out as recently as Jan. 31 at Heng Lok House of Tin Heng Estate, where eight coronavirus cases were uncovered in two of the apartments.

The residential building was targeted again on Tuesday. District councilor Wong Pak-yu criticized the authorities for failing to address the root cause of the problem by refusing to close boundary checkpoints with mainland China.

Meanwhile, the catering industry continued to voice out over the adverse impacts of the pandemic. Restaurant owners were worried that the government’s recent spate of sudden lockdowns could further hit the takeout business, which was the only service they could provide after 6 p.m. as dining in was banned.

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Jeremy Tam of the Civic Party, who was running a restaurant in the Kowloon area of Mong Kok, said that the surprise operations were a waste of resources.

On Monday night, officials shut down four areas in Yuen Long, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hung Hom and Yau Ma Tei to test more than 1,700 people. No new COVID-19 cases were found.

