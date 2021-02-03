Shanghai police have arrested 14 people for copyright infringement by running the Chinese online video platform YYeTs.

YYeTs translates and inserts Chinese subtitles into foreign television series, films and entertainment shows. Users can watch the videos online or download them.

The Shanghai police discovered in September last year that some people were using the platform’s website and mobile app to provide online viewing and downloading services for copyrighted videos, an official statement posted on Chinese social media WeChat showed.

Officers targeted three suspects in Shandong and Hubei provinces using two payment QR codes provided by YYeTs’ website and mobile app, in order to check its organizational structure.

One of the suspects had set up several companies since 2018, rented servers inside and outside of China, and operated the website and the mobile app, the police said. YYeTs would pay 400 yuan (US$62) for the translation of each episode.

The content would then be uploaded to the server. YYeTs profited from membership fees, advertisement placements and the sale of portable hard drives with the copyrighted content.

More than 20,000 titles could be found on YYeTs, which had over eight million registered members, the police said. They confiscated 20 phones, 12 computers and servers in a haul valued at 16 million yuan.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play