Renowned Chinese human rights lawyer and activist Guo Feixiong has disappeared after officials barred him from getting on a plane in Shanghai, on his way to the United States to care for his wife who is critically ill with cancer.

Guo, 54, whose real name is Yang Maodong, was supposed to fly out of Shanghai Pudong airport on January 28 but was detained for “endangering national security and more” after he had passed through security, his sister Yang Mouping said. He started a hunger strike at the airport, and his family had not heard from him for four days.

“They [the authorities] failed to understand the most normal and most basic of human emotions,” said Yang, who has been caring for her brother’s wife Zhang Qing in Maryland. Zhang had just undergone surgery for colon cancer, and was waiting for her husband to arrive and to start chemotherapy, according to Yang.

Guo is well-known in China for his involvement in human rights campaigns, and has been jailed twice since 2006, totaling 11 years. He began his activism as a student in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, and has since spent his life fighting for human rights in China.

In 2013, Guo was involved in a campaign to petition Chinese authorities to ratify the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights. He was arrested and sentenced to six years in prison, and has been under surveillance since he was released in 2019.

Guo’s wife, Zhang, campaigned tirelessly to raise his profile during his imprisonment. But as harassment of the family by authorities grew, Zhang brought their two children to the United States in 2008. Their daughter and son are now 14 and 18 years old, and have lived apart from their father for 12 years. Both of them balance studying and caring for their ill mother, said Guo’s sister.

“I hope the U.S. government could voice out and help my brother get here quickly,” she said.

According to Guo’s sister, Zhang was slated to start a 24-week chemotherapy course on February 1. Her brother had no plans to permanently stay in the U.S., said Yang, but will return to China with his wife once her cancer is under control so they can seek help from doctors of Chinese medicine.

In a written reply to Radio Free Asia, Guo’s wife said: “[Guo Moudong’s] hunger strike in China has made us extremely worried for his personal safety. Please help us, please help us bring him to the United States so he can stop his hunger strike.”

