A mainland Chinese real estate developer will call the shots at a pro-Beijing newspaper in Hong Kong after the paper’s chairperson, Charles Ho, sold most of his shares.

Ho sold 89% of his stake in Sing Tao News Corporation to Kaisa Group executive director Guo Xiaoting, 27, for HK$370 million (US$47.7 million). The sale brought Ho’s share in the paper to 3.37% from 31.37%.

Guo became the new majority shareholder of Sing Tao with a 28% stake. She is the daughter of Kaisa’s chair, Guo Yingcheng.

News about Ho’s negotiations with an independent potential buyer had emerged as early as November 2019, and was not finalized until Tuesday. Sing Tao is the parent company of The Standard, a homegrown English-language news outlet in Hong Kong.

Sing Tao has seen shrinking profits in recent years, from HK$114 million in 2014 to HK$20 million in 2018. Last year, the company suffered a loss of more than HK$20 million.

Click here for Chinese version

