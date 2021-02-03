A top adviser to Beijing, former Hong Kong No 2 leader Henry Tang, has said that his high tendency for allergies will keep him from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine made in mainland China.

Tang said he had suffered allergic reactions to influenza vaccination in the past and would therefore steer clear of the jab.

He sits on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Standing Committee. Members of the CPPCC National Committee and Hong Kong delegates of the National People’s Congress were asked to go to Shenzhen last month to take the vaccine.

They would have to receive a second shot later, to be followed by a third trip to Shenzhen to determine if they had developed antibodies.

Although he was not vaccinated, Tang believed that it would not affect his attendance at the annual meetings of the CPPCC National Committee in early March in Beijing, where vaccination was not required for participation. The jabs could help attendees protect themselves and others, as well as the Chinese capital from more outbreaks, he added.

The Shenzhen vaccinations are voluntary for the dozens of Hong Kong politicians, Apple Daily has learned. Doctors have advised against people with chronic illness from taking the shot.

Tam Yiu-chung, a 71-year-old Hong Kong delegate to the NPC Standing Committee, attended a meeting of the body last month. He said at the time that everything was fine for him after receiving a vaccine produced by Chinese maker Sinopharm, and he had a good night’s sleep afterwards.

Tang, formerly chief secretary of Hong Kong, is also president of the Friends of Hong Kong Association, a group formed by Hong Kong delegates to the NPC and CPPCC National Committee members. Association representatives visited the Hong Kong police headquarters on Tuesday to present food as a token of thanks.

