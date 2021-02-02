Student organizers at the University of Hong Kong said they will continue with a screening of “Lost in the Fumes,” a documentary about the jailed activist Edward Leung, despite warnings from school administrators that the event could violate the national security law.

In a letter to the HKU student union, administrators said that the documentary included elements that will “invite the undesirable attention of the opposition party and law enforcement agencies.” The student union had planned to show the film on Feb. 3, 5 and 8 on campus.

The letter, published by student media outlet Campus TV on Tuesday, included screenshots from the film, such as scenes of Leung chanting the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our time.” Leung also called for forceful resistance in the documentary.

“The current [national security law] environment is fundamentally different from Oct, Nov 2020. It’s far more stringent and taxing,” the school said in the letter.

The public screening will expose the student union to “extremely high risk,” as all it took was one person reporting the event to police or national security officers, the school added.

The HKU student union said after a meeting late on Tuesday that they will continue with the screenings as planned.

The student union had sought legal advice and believed that the screening was lawful, said president Edy Jeh. The event will also include crowd control measures to comply with social distancing laws.

“We are just playing a video, we don’t think it will touch any ‘red lines,’” she said.

The screening was meant to help HKU students understand local history, not to “incite” them to do anything, Jeh added.

Citing sources, Campus TV earlier reported that the school might send security guards to break up the screening if the organizers insist on hosting the event.

HKU said in a statement that the screening was “at risk of non-compliance with several legal requirements including necessary due procedures for film screening, and may be in violation of public group gathering regulations.”

“As advised by legal experts, the screening may be in violation of the law and the University urges HKUSU to seriously reconsider holding the screening on campus in the light of public safety concerns and the potential legal consequences,” an HKU spokesperson said, adding that the school does not condone any violation of the law and respects freedom of expression.

Directed by Nora Lam, “Lost in the Fumes” premiered in Nov. 2017 and documents the Legislative Council campaign of localist activist Edward Leung.

Lam, who is also an HKU graduate, said she was concerned about the incident and she would be “very disappointed” if the screening could not go ahead as planned.

She had plenty of opportunities to watch controversial films during her undergraduate years at HKU, and it would be regrettable if students today could not enjoy the same opportunities because the school was afraid of the national security law, Lam added.

Lam said she had never considered cutting out parts of the film due to national security law concerns, and said she hoped no one would be arrested for screening it.

The Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration, which regulates film classifications, said that it had not received any queries about the HKU screening.

