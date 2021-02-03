The Chinese are fond of putting up auspicious handwritten calligraphy on red paper as decorations during the Lunar New Year to spread wishes of good luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

A national publisher was found to have printed the wrong Chinese character on the decorations, known as “fai chun,” which could mean bringing bad luck, according to internet users in mainland China.

The mistake was spotted in a 169 yuan (US$26.20) gift box rolled out by the People’s Literature Publishing House, which operated under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, to celebrate the coming Lunar New Year.

The gift set contained five pieces of fai chun, drawings, red packets and a couplet. Written on one of the fai chun was the Chinese character “huo” instead of “fu,” which was originally intended.

“Fu” means “good fortune,” but “huo” means bad luck and disaster.

The two characters look similar in Chinese calligraphy but their meanings are totally different.

Heated discussion ensued among mainland netizens, who criticized the publisher for focusing on product sales to profit from the festivities.

The People’s Literature Publishing House apologised, saying that it had made the selection from five different calligraphic styles of the Chinese character “fu” before printing. In response to the public outcry, the company had checked with a number of Chinese calligraphy experts and confirmed that it had used the wrong character on the fai chun.

The publisher admitted that the error was serious and apologized for the mistake. It also removed the product from online stores and arranged refunds for customers.

Fai chun that bore the “huo” character might bring bad luck to people who hung the paper on their doors, Hong Kong geomancy master Yoki Tong said.

Tim Yan, a Chinese calligrapher, pointed out that the two characters looked alike when written in cursive script and could easily be mixed up.

