The co-managing director of Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison, Canning Fok, has reportedly sold two mansions located in the city’s silk-stocking district of Stanley for HK$900 million (US$116 million).

Both mansions are located on Chung Hom Kok Road, a famous low-density high-end coastal residential area on southern Hong Kong Island. Fok had reportedly lived at the 5,285 square feet (491 square meter) mansion on 66 Chung Hom Kok Road. He later leased it to Charles Li, former chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, between 2011 and 2013.

The other mansion, located on 64 Chung Hom Kok Road, has a salable area of 6,265 square feet. Fok, who is considered Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-shing’s right-hand man, earns nearly HK$1 million per month by leasing the two properties. If the deals materialize, Fok is expected to reap more than HK$850 million.

Hailed as the “King of Employees” for decades for his record-setting salary package, the 68-year-old has been among Hong Kong’s top taxpayers for years.

