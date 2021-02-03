China’s central leadership has issued a number of bans to ensure strict supervision in the approaching election of new officeholders to local party committees and caution against underhanded conduct such as corruption.

The Communist Party also urged all involved to guard against any attempts by hostile domestic and overseas forces, gangs, influential family clans or religious groups to interfere in the transition of local governments.

Mainland China is preparing for its usual major reshuffling of officeholders in most of the provinces, which is expected to wrap up by the first half of next year. At least 70 per cent of Chinese provinces will likely change their party secretaries, including the big, highly populated economies of Jiangsu, Shandong and Henan.

Ahead of the mass exercise, the party listed “10 prohibitions” on its website to curb the formation of cliques, vote canvassing, vote buying, bribery and lobbying for official posts.

Other disciplinary controls included barring officers from acting as if their word was law, making use of personal connections, appointing people in violation of rules and regulations, leaking information, fabricating documents or any manipulation of the election process.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CPC Central Committee Organization Department and the National Supervisory Commission jointly issued the document to set out the party’s stance on electioneering and emphasize the high amount of attention it would pay to unsavory practices.

Anyone who broke the rules to accept funding or training from external organizations or individuals would come under investigation, the notification warned.

The use of threats, deception and other means to obstruct or harm the exercise of voting rights would result in legal consequences, as would attempts to spread rumors, create slander and retaliate against others.

On a separate note, the central Chinese authorities announced the start dates of the upcoming “lianghui,” the two annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The meetings of the country’s top legislative body and top advisory body would begin on March 5 and March 4 respectively, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

