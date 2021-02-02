China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi warned the newly sworn-in U.S. government against following its predecessor’s “misguided policies” on China and to stop interference in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet affairs.

Yang, a politburo member and considered one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted foreign policy aides, is the most high-ranking Chinese official to address China-U.S. relations since the Biden administration took over.

“For the past few years, the Trump administration adopted misguided policies against China, plunging its relationship into its most difficult relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties,” he said in a virtual event held by the National Committee on US-China Relations.

“The U.S. should stop interference into the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, which all matter to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added. The US had previously criticized Beijing for its political crackdown in Hong Kong, and accused the Chinese leadership of carrying out “genocide” and other human rights violations in its western-most province of Xinjiang. However, Yang did not mention Taiwan nor the South China Sea — two other hot geopolitical disputes.

Yang’s speech echoed earlier remarks made by China’s U.S. ambassador Cui Tiankai, calling on the US to stop perceiving China as an enemy and geopolitical threat. Yang called such thinking as “fundamentally, historically and strategically wrong” and had seriously damaged China-U.S. relations as a result.

He also called on the U.S. to abandon its outdated mentality of “zero-sum, major power rivalry,” and to resume normal exchanges between the two countries. Yang also urged the new administration to rectify issues such as the harassment of Chinese students in the U.S., restriction of Chinese media outlets and the closure of Confucius Institutes — China’s soft power, public education partnership — at U.S. universities.

Yang also criticized the U.S. for using COVID-19 to smear China, which has affected the two countries’ cooperation in managing the pandemic.

Despite being criticized for its surveillance and control over speech of its population, Yang said that the 1.4 billion Chinese people “wholeheartedly support the leadership of the Communist Party of China.”

“No force can stop China’s continuous development, or the noble cause of global peace and development,” he added.

