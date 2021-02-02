A pro-democracy advocate lost his district council seat after a Hong Kong court ruled that he made a false accusation against an election rival in 2019.

Kwun Tong district councilor Hinson Hung had engaged in illegal conduct by accusing his opponent, Cheng Keung-fung, of being a “fake independent” by concealing his pro-establishment ties, the High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Cheng lost to Hung by fewer than 400 votes during the November 2019 election and later lodged a petition against the outcome. Cheng argued he had made it clear that he was a member of the pro-establishment group Positive Synergy and had never portrayed himself as an independent.

High Court judge Anderson Chow found that Hung had made “materially misleading” statements for the purpose of prejudicing the polls against his rival.

Chow nullified Hung’s win on the grounds that he contravened section 26(1) of the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance, and ordered him to pay the legal costs of the case.

Hung told Apple Daily that he was disappointed about the verdict and would need to discuss with his legal team on the feasibility of filing an appeal. He said that the pro-establishment camp had been playing dirty both during and after the election, but he promised to continue serving the neighborhood no matter what the result would be.

It was hard to say if his case would set a precedent for more disqualifications of pro-democracy district councilors, Hung said. He would not speculate on whether the government would seek the return of his salary and subsidies, but said such a move would be “very unreasonable” as he had been performing his duties as a district council member.

The Hong Kong government has yet to announce if it will hold a by-election for Hung’s seat. Hung said he would definitely join the race if the authorities went ahead with it.

“The [by-election] could well be the last democratic contest in Hong Kong, and the seat would no longer be just about me,” he said.

The 2019 district council election concluded with a landslide victory for the pro-democracy camp, whose candidates took control of 17 out of the 18 district councils. A record 2.94 million residents turned out, representing 71.2% of registered voters.

