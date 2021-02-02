Hong Kong’s police chief told lawmakers that violent protesters resembled people on drugs, during a briefing where he reported a 6.8% increase in annual crime reports last year.

Commissioner of Police Chris Tang was asked on Tuesday whether protest-related cases were linked to drug offenses, with New People’s Party lawmaker Eunice Yung voicing worries that drugs were being used to recruit demonstrators.

Tang said there was no evidence to support the claim, but noted that “the kind of excitement of people charging at police cordons, hurling petrol bombs” was similar to that of people on drugs. They would behave normally after they calmed down, he said.

He also reported that around a quarter of the 10,200 people arrested in connection with protests in 2019 had been charged. Of the 940 defendants who had stood trial to date, 190 were jailed, the police chief said at the Tuesday session of the Legislative Council, which was held online.

The overall number of crimes reported in 2020 rose by 6.8% to 63,232, Tang said. There was a notable spike in deception cases, which nearly doubled from 2019 to 15,553 cases last year.

Later in the day, Tang also gave reporters an update on the law enforcement action taken since the national security law took effect seven months ago. He said that 97 people had been arrested, with eight of them facing charges in court.

Beijing imposed national security legislation on Hong Kong last June, criminalizing “secession, subversion, acts of terrorism and collusion with foreign nations” with up to life in prison. The law had been a subject of international concern, and drew renewed attention last month when police arrested 55 pro-democracy advocates for subversion.

Tang said he disagreed that the national security law caused “white terror,” dismissing the claim as an excuse by those arrested to deny responsibility.

The police chief also defended the integrity of the force, despite the arrest of 45 officers in 2020, nearly double the figure from the year before. The force attached utmost importance to the behavior of its officers, Tang said.

The 400 officers who had been randomly selected for drug tests had all returned negative results, and officers would need to make declarations about their personal finances to get promoted, he added.

