A lawyer who was engaged to defend the case of 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen lost his practicing license on Tuesday, amid an ongoing crackdown on human rights attorneys in mainland China.

The Chinese lawyer, Ren Quanniu, learned from justice officials in the central province of Henan that he had breached regulations on legal practices by “repeatedly denying the country’s definition of evil cult groups” in a 2018 lawsuit in which he represented the Falun Gong, a group banned on the mainland.

Last week, Ren attended a hearing to defend his conduct as a lawyer and stop the authorities’ attempt to revoke his license. Ren said that he had presented his client’s case in 2018 in a “calm, rational and orderly manner” and in accordance with the law. He did not touch on the country’s stance on evil cults, he said.

The officials on Tuesday dismissed Ren’s defense as groundless and accused him of having obstructed legal procedures in previous court cases.

He was among mainland Chinese lawyers who were hired by the families of the 12 Hong Kong detainees but could not gain access to their clients in Shenzhen. The Hongkongers were captured by Guangdong coast guard at sea in August last year while trying to sail to Taiwan.

Ren’s fate followed that of another mainland human rights lawyer, Xi Xiangdong, who lost his license last Saturday. Xi has appealed against the decision, and the hearing will take place on Sunday, according to Shandong provincial justice officials.

Xi had represented another rights lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, in a high-profile case in 2018. Shandong authorities accused Xi of causing disorder in court during a 2020 case in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province. They alleged that he repeatedly spoke without permission and disrupted speeches made by a judge and prosecutors in violation of the law.

Wang was arrested for subversion during a nationwide crackdown on rights lawyers in 2015. He was held incommunicado for about three years until his trial in 2018, whereupon he was handed a jail sentence of four and a half years. He was released from prison in April 2020.

