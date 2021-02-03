The number of Hongkongers relocating to Taiwan last year hit a three-decade high after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law in Hong Kong, a news report said.

The year 2020 saw 10,813 Hongkongers obtain resident permits in Taiwan, almost double the figure of 5,858 people from the previous year, Bloomberg news reported, citing figures from Taiwan’s Immigration Agency.

Last year’s number was the highest since 1991, which was when Taiwan started compiling the data, the report said.

It also surpassed the number in 2014, when Occupy Central protests took place in Hong Kong. That year, a combined 7,506 people from Hong Kong and Macao obtained Taiwan resident permits.

Between 2016 and 2018, about 4,000 Hongkongers acquired Taiwan resident permits every year.

The national security law, imposed by Beijing last June, had led to a significant increase in the number of Hongkongers seeking to move abroad, said Jason Yu, a Hong Kong-based migration consultant.

After the draconian law was unveiled, Yu’s consultant platform, Smart2Go, received about 30 inquiries a day, and more than 10,000 Hongkongers applied for dependent visas to live in Taiwan, Yu said.

Some Hongkongers who were born in the mainland are still waiting for approval from Taiwan, as the process for such applicants is particularly strict, Yu said.

Mainland-born Hongkongers and those born after the 1997 handover have to go through an additional background check as part of their applications, said Anthony Cheung, a Taiwan-based real estate agent who deals with buyers from Hong Kong.

These applicants would also face tighter restrictions when buying property in Taiwan, Cheung said.

Balloon artist Jeff Wong, who relocated to Taiwan from Hong Kong last year, said the self-ruled island was the only free community among ethnic Chinese populations following the failure of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong.

Wong, who has two children, said the Hong Kong government’s handling of the 2019 protests and the national security law were the reasons for his relocation.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play