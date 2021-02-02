A state-run Chinese media outlet has left out Alibaba founder Jack Ma in singing the praises of homegrown entrepreneurs, a possible sign that the billionaire’s fate still hangs in the air despite his recent public reappearance in public.

Ma was not mentioned when the Shanghai Securities News, under the official Xinhua news agency, recently listed a number of leaders of large technological companies whom it said were the main drivers behind the country’s aim to build a high-yield economy.

The big names featured in the newspaper article included Tencent founder and chair Ma Huateng, whom it said “is rewriting the history of the internet era,” and Huawei chief executive Ren Zhengfei, whose focus on telecommunications had spawned business “miracles.”

Automobile manufacturer BYD would prove to be China’s answer to Tesla, given its founder and chief executive Wang Chuanfu’s technical expertise and composure, the article continued. Appliance producer Gree Electric’s chair Dong Mingzhu established a strong relationship with her employees, while smartphone maker Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun knew how to win by undertaking surprise moves, the Shanghai Securities News said.

The newspaper article was another sign that Chinese leaders were not happy with Jack Ma despite allowing him to appear publicly during a virtual conference with teachers last month, said Johnny Lau, a veteran commentator on China.

The billionaire had disappeared from public events for months, and the January meeting did not mean he was safe, Lau said.

Officials had put Jack Ma in a probationary state to test his loyalty rather than completely destroy him, because they had their own interests to consider, Lau said. What was in store for the billionaire remained uncertain and he was likely to be stuck in the present status for a long time, Lau said.

On Tuesday, Alibaba Group chief executive Daniel Zhang said that significant uncertainty remained in the mega listing plans and future of its financial technology arm, Ant Group, due to changes in China’s regulatory framework.

The Ant Group was drawing up proposals to meet regulatory requirements, Zhang said.

Alibaba reported a 37% year-on-year rise in its revenue, to 221.08 billion yuan (US$34.2 billion), for the three months ended December. Non-generally accepted accounting principles income rose 27% to 59.2 billion yuan. Both figures beat previous market estimates.

Ant contributed 4.8 billion yuan in profits to the Alibaba Group during the quarter, a 2.4% increase from the previous quarter.

