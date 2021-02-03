Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called out the United Kingdom for offering a new residency route for holders of the British National (Overseas) passport and their dependants, saying it is merely political packaging to cater for the country’s economic needs.

Lam on Tuesday night reiterated her government’s criticism of London by posting a question on her official Facebook page: “How can Britain, as a large economy, care about the benefits it gets from Hong Kong?”

The question referred to a Jan. 29 press statement issued by the Hong Kong government that suggested the U.K. “may be in dire need of talent and capital” and was using the BN(O) migration scheme to “bring huge economic interests to the country.”

Lam’s administration has been quick to toe the official Beijing line, after central Chinese authorities announced last Friday that they would no longer recognize the BN(O) passport as a travel document or a form of identification. The Hong Kong government followed up the matter on the same day by implementing immigration and other measures.

On her Facebook page, Lam continued to cast doubt on Britain’s intentions in welcoming potentially millions of Hongkongers to settle in the country.

She said that Hong Kong had always been an important source of inward direct investment into Britain. The country was the sixth largest destination of outward investment from Hong Kong, with total investment reaching HK$280 billion as at the end of 2019. Hong Kong ranked 12th as a source of foreign investment into Britain in 2018, she added.

The city’s chief cited proof of the appeal of Hong Kong investment by saying that more than 20 advertisements published in major local newspapers in the past two weeks were about U.K. property. British real estate developers had been targeting Hongkongers, Lam said, adding that she knew of a few Hong Kong entrepreneurs who owned entire commercial buildings in London.

Lam also referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the U.K. a few years ago, which she believed triggered the start of a “golden era” in Sino-British ties and Britain’s post-Brexit international strategy.

Her own trip to the U.K., undertaken after she took office in 2017, further opened up cooperation between Hongkongers and the British, she said.

“This is the right way of self-developing the economy, not by using a political agenda as packaging, resorting to distorted claims or even reneging on one’s word, to serve economic purposes,” Lam wrote on her Facebook page.

The post drew a lot of criticism from internet users. Some of them reminded Lam that she had once said the happiest time of her life was during her stay in Britain.

Another slammed Lam for being the one full of distorted claims, saying how she had been nurtured by the British government and yet failed to show gratitude.

A netizen told Lam that her husband and two sons should abandon their British nationalities to demonstrate their loyalty to the Beijing government.

