Families of 12 Hongkongers caught in mainland China have condemned the authorities’ move to revoke the licenses of Chinese human rights lawyers Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu as “punishment” for taking on their cases.

Lu and Ren were stripped of their licenses on Jan. 13 and Tuesday respectively, after they were hired by the families to represent Quinn Moon and Wong Wai-yin, both of whom were later jailed on the mainland.

The 12 were captured at sea after a failed attempt to flee to Taiwan by boat. Their relatives appointed Chinese lawyers to handle the cases, but none were able to meet their detained clients as the government had assigned lawyers to them.

As the case of the 12 drew to a close, Lu and Ren received notifications that their licenses would be revoked on the pretext of having mishandled other lawsuits.

A concern group formed by relatives of the 12 condemned the Chinese government’s licensing move, accusing it of political suppression in the name of professional review. Lu and Ren had been helping with human rights cases for years, the group said, adding that the authorities had made an example of them to deter other mainland lawyers from taking any case related to Hongkongers.

Should Hongkongers be sent to the mainland for trial, they would no longer be able to hire independent legal representatives, the group added. It thanked Lu, Ren and other unnamed lawyers who helped in the case of the 12.

A sibling of Quinn Moon praised Lu for his “selfless contribution,” saying that he was a passionate and professional lawyer. It was sad for China to lose such a talent, the sibling added.

In Washington, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said the United States was “deeply concerned” about China revoking the licenses of Lu and Ren and harassing them.

“We urge Beijing to respect human rights and the rule of law and to reinstate their legal credentials at once,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Ren was disbarred for “disrupting court order” during a 2018 case in which he represented members of the Falun Gong faith.

A mainland attorney said the excuse was lame as it was a basic rule and an international norm for lawyers to be spared punishment for making arguments in court. Without such a rule, no lawyer would dare to speak in court and would be unable to protect anyone’s interests, the attorney said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play