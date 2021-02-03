Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has reached a deal with regulators to restructure its business into a financial holding company, Bloomberg reported.

Ant’s operations, including its blockchain and food delivery businesses, will be put into a holding company, which will be subject to China’s framework for financial holding companies introduced last September, sources told Bloomberg.

Chinese regulators have been pushing for increased government supervision of the financial and technology sectors, with new measures proposed in January targeting market concentration in online payments.

Ant’s restructuring plan is expected to include detailed capital requirements and guidelines, which will likely slow the firm’s pace of expansion. The company is still keen to have an initial public offering, but it was unclear how long it might take for authorities to give the green light.

Ant might officially announce the deal before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday next week, a source told Bloomberg. Ant declined to comment, while the People’s Bank of China did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s inquiry.

Stevan Tam, research director at Fulbright Securities, said that Ant’s new arrangement was a “concession to Beijing” and that its valuation would take a hit after transitioning to a financial holding company. The company has been weighed down by political baggage and not even the recent good news could lift its stock price, Tam said.

Lee Ho-tak, the chief investment officer of Pickers Capital Management, said that the central government might take an ownership stake in Ant, and that it was a good thing the company found a way out. The stock price was unlikely to fall further now that the company has struck a deal with regulators, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is planning to raise up to US$5 billion through bond sales. The move came after Alibaba beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday.

The latest offerings will have maturities of up to 40 years and is expected to include a tranche of sustainability notes due in 2041, according to its marketing term sheet.

The international bond offering, which will be U.S. dollar denominated, will be Alibaba’s third, following previous bond sales in 2014 and 2017.

