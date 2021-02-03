Student organizers from the University of Hong Kong screened a documentary on jailed activist Edward Leung, ignoring objections from the school’s administrators, who expressed concerns that the event might fall foul of the national security law.

Around 70 HKU students attended the Wednesday screening of “Lost in the Fumes” on campus. Despite earlier reports that the school might send security guards to break up the event, the screening concluded without incident.

HKU Student Union President Edy Jeh said that the school’s high-profile reaction to the event might have piqued interest among students, leading to a higher-than-expected turnout.

In an earlier letter to the student union, HKU administrators said screening the documentary might invite the attention of opposing political factions and law enforcement. The documentary included scenes of Leung chanting the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times” as well as endorsing forceful resistance.

Jeh said the student union will proceed with the remaining screenings, scheduled for Feb. 5 and 8, adding that she did not expect the school to intervene.

The student union received no further communication from school administrators, after it announced late last night that it would press ahead with the event, said vice president Tracy Cheng.

The screening was meant to let students understand the historical events that unfolded in 2016 from an objective and academic standpoint, Cheng said.

Event organizers had taken COVID-19 precautions, such as mandating temperature checks and face masks. Student union representatives also blacked out the windows of the screening venue and only admitted those with valid HKU student ID cards.

A second-year student surnamed Kong told Apple Daily that he had watched the film three or four times because he saw Leung as a leading figure in Hong Kong’s localist activism. He criticized HKU for suppressing the event and said that students should not censor themselves.

“If watching a documentary is a lawbreaking act, then Hong Kong has no freedoms left,” he said.

Another student surnamed Yung said that the film left a deep impression and made her reflect on her experiences. She said she supported the student union’s decision to continue with the screening and questioned whether HKU was shrinking the space for student autonomy.

