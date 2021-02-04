Sending millions of young intellectuals to work with farmers in the countryside during the Cultural Revolution between the 1960s and 70s was a significant step in pushing social progress, said the Chinese Historical Research Institute. But one Hong Kong politician, who was among the 17 million “sent-down” youth, disagrees.

In an essay published late last year, the Chinese institute sought to rewrite the narrative of the historical event that saw millions of Chinese youth stripped of their opportunities and forced into hard labor.

Recalling his own painful experience of being sent to work in a farm in Dongguan for five years, Lew Mon-hung, a former member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, criticized the essay for whitewashing the Cultural Revolution.

Lew just graduated from high school at the age of 18 when the decade-long sociopolitical purge movement broke out in 1966. He applied to study Chinese at the University of Beijing with the aspiration to become a social commentator, when schools and factories were abruptly closed. In 1968, he was dispatched to work in farms “to undergo re-education,” under the threat that his share of food would be confiscated if he refused.

“I was very active for the first two years, remembering what Mao Zedong has said,” said Lew. He woke at 5 a.m. every morning, working in the dark in the field until the sun went down at 8 p.m. A production team delivered their meals in the afternoon, which consisted of only a small portion of vegetables and rice, and occasionally “two pork slices as thin as fingernails.” As a result, most of the rusticated youth suffered from malnutrition.

When the Pearl River Delta was hit by a typhoon in 1969, Lew stood in a levee breach to prevent the water from flooding the barn, where the food was stored.

Despite his contributions, he was not valued by his supervisors as his father was considered a member of the right-wing.

Michel Bonnin, a professor whose research specializes in the Down to the Countryside Movement, said the essay by the Chinese Historical Research Institute was written with an agenda. “They are trying to please the top leaders,” said Bonnin. He pointed out President Xi Jinping has used his own experience as political capital and the movement was retold with the aim to consolidate his leadership.

