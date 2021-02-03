Ethnic Chinese residents in Myanmar said they have been living under a “climate of fear” since the army seized control of the country on Monday.

Internet connection has been unstable and traffic on main roads has been sparse, Calvin, a Taiwanese businessman in Myanmar, told Apple Daily.

Soldiers have been patrolling the streets and have enforced an 8 p.m. curfew.

People have been trying to withdraw their life savings in cash and reduce their daily spending, Calvin said. Queues at the bank have been orderly so far, and he has not seen any bank runs or supply shortages.

Myanmar’s army has filed charges against ousted leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, saying that she illegally imported communications equipment. The army seized power on the grounds of fraud in last November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide.

Residents of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, have taken to banging pots and honking car horns in protest against the military coup, according to Reuters.

Calvin said he did not expect mass protests to occur, as a segment of the public still fear the military. He said he will remain in Myanmar for the time being while the situation develops.

Another ethnic Chinese resident, who gave his name as Tam, said the situation in Yangon was slowly returning to normal. A video he took and shared with Apple Daily showed the city’s streets to be relatively empty while roadside shops were mostly closed.

The public mostly stayed indoors on Monday and Tuesday, but normality was being restored, Tam said, adding that communications have not been affected.

The former British colony had been ruled by the military until the NLD came to power in 2015, with a constitution that guaranteed generals a major role in government.

