Taiwan announced the establishment of a trade office in Guyana on Thursday, a diplomatic breakthrough which the U.S. lauded as a “milestone.”

Taiwan will deepen bilateral cooperation with Guyana to strengthen trade exchange with Central and South America, said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a statement on Facebook. “Taiwan would like to make friends with the rest of the world” and will actively seek cooperative relations with democratic allies, she added.

Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted her support for the major step. “This milestone will benefit both partners and advance security, democratic values and prosperity in the region.”

The U.S. embassy in Guyana also welcomed the agreement. “Deepening ties between Guyana and Taiwan will advance their shared goals of prosperity and security. Closer ties with Taiwan will advance cooperation and development in Guyana on the basis of shared democratic values, transparency, and mutual respect,” said a statement.

Taiwan restored communication with Guyana after a new administration took office last year. The two countries signed an agreement last month and the office is expected to be in full operation this month.

It marks Taiwan’s second office in a country without formal diplomatic relations with the self-ruled island. The first was a representative office in Somaliland announced in July last year.

Given pressure from Beijing, which claims Taiwan as a breakaway province, only 15 countries around the world recognize Taiwan as an independent nation.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it will offer similar benefits if Guyana would like to open an office in Taiwan.

