A Hong Kong law enforcement agent has forced an incarcerated individual with dual Chinese and Canadian citizenship to decide between the two nationalities, the Canadian foreign office said on Thursday.

It is believed to be the first known case since the dual citizenship dispute has recently emerged in Hong Kong.

Global Affairs Canada didn’t reveal any personal details of the Canadian-Chinese prisoner, but said that the person would have forfeited the rights to receive consular assistance from the Canadian government had the person declared themselves to be a Chinese national.

“Canada has expressed its concern to the Hong Kong Government and continues to seek additional information from local authorities on any changes to the treatment of dual nationals,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said on Thursday. “We are aware of more such incidents involving dual nationals of other countries.”

Canada “received a first indication” two weeks ago that the prisoner had been ordered by the Correctional Services Department to declare as either Canadian or Chinese, it said in the statement.

It is currently unclear which choice was eventually made in that case. But the spokesperson added that Ottawa would continue to cooperate with “like-minded partners” to ensure the rights and safety of dual nationals in Hong Kong would be protected.

Discussions about dual nationality, which Beijing recognizes neither in mainland China nor in Hong Kong, have gained increasing attention across the semi-autonomous city in recent days, as the United Kingdom on Sunday started to provide holders of the British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents with a special visa that holds a pathway to British citizenship.

The move prompted Beijing to cease recognizing the special passport, which is a legacy of the British colonial era, as a valid travel document.

Hong Kong lawyer Alan Wong said he was concerned whether the relevant decision-making process was done under “informed consent,” meaning the permission was granted in full knowledge of the possible consequences and without any interference or outside pressure.

“Was there a legal opinion or a third party that was able to give the person unbiased advice on the pros and cons of picking either nationality?” Wong said.

The Correctional Services Department has yet to reply to Apple Daily’s inquiries.

Cherie Wong, executive director of the advocacy group Alliance Canada Hong Kong, suggested that the dual citizenship issue was “weaponized” by the Chinese Communist Party to muzzle dissent, and the Hong Kong authorities recent handling of prisoners with dual nationality reflected China’s ignorance of rules.

“For many times, Hong Kong and Chinese authorities claim that anyone who has renounced their citizenship, whether under duress or publicly, is no longer a dual citizen,” she said.

