The Hong Kong pro-democracy movement is nominated by U.S. lawmakers for the Nobel Peace Prize, while Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympics faces boycott calls for its crackdown on dissent.

The nomination was made by a bipartisan group of American politicians led by Republican senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern, co-chairs of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

“A number of democracy advocates are already in jail, some in exile, and many more awaiting trials where they are expected to be convicted and sentenced in the coming months for the sole reason of peacefully expressing their political views through speech, publication, elections, or assembly,” they wrote in a letter to Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. “This prize would honor their bravery and determination that have inspired the world.”

According to the letter, the nine lawmakers across party lines are nominating “a movement that has peacefully advocated for and maintained human rights and democracy in Hong Kong since 1997 and continues to fight against the erosion of these rights.”

Earlier, two Norwegian lawmakers nominated 82-year-old Martin Lee, often dubbed the “Father of Democracy” in Hong Kong, for the award in recognition of his contributions to the city’s democracy movement.

Meanwhile, a group of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a resolution urging the removal of China as the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The move came as over 180 human rights groups and activists called on governments around the world to boycott the event over Beijing’s human rights abuses and crackdown on dissent.

“Communist China should not be allowed to host the 2022 Olympic Games while simultaneously running concentration camps, violating human rights and systematically oppressing the people of Hong Kong,” said Senator Rick Scott, who submitted the resolution with the support of six other Republican senators.

It urges the International Olympic Committee to rebid the 2022 Olympic to another country, “unless Beijing immediately addresses its egregious and numerous violations of human rights.”

In response, Beijing has asserted its confidence in hosting the games successfully. “It is highly irresponsible for some parties to try to disrupt, intervene and sabotage the preparation and holding of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games to serve their political interests. Such actions will not be supported by the international community and will never succeed,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play