Hawkish Beijing-loyal legislator Junius Ho has asked the Hong Kong government to order banks to reopen the accounts of top officials that have been closed due to United States sanctions.

Ho made the call on Wednesday after Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui sought to assure legislators that the government would take proactive measures in response to the American sanctions.

The legislator suggested that the authorities take more precise steps, such as requiring banks to resume normal operations of the accounts held by the sanctioned individuals, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Security John Lee.

“Our chief executive has to receive her salary in cash now. Will you do something for a start, under your so-called proactive measures, about our top government officials so that they would at least be unaffected by the sanctions?” Ho asked Hui at a Legislative Council meeting. “How can they carry so much cash back home?”

Hui did not give a clear answer, saying that he would not comment on individual cases. The answer drew a retort from Ho, who said that the matter involved government leaders. He urged the government to instruct banks in the city, through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, to protect the interests of people sanctioned by the U.S. and to stop closing their accounts.

Earlier at the meeting, Hui described the sanctions as Washington attempts to threaten and bully Hong Kong officials, and said that the government was not intimidated. The minister also said in reply to another pro-Beijing lawmaker, Wong Ting-kwong, that regulators had reminded banks to assess the legal risks and to treat customers fairly in light of the sanctions.

