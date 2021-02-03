More than 70% of China’s population are internet users, numbering roughly a billion people, a report released by the Chinese government shows.

As the country moves to digitize public services and control public spaces, life is becoming more difficult for those who do not go online, notably elderly and rural residents.

Statistics collected up to December 2020 showed that 416 million people in China did not use the web, said the China Internet Network Information Center under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to the data, 46% of non-users were 60 years old or older. Around 62.7% lived in rural areas, the center said in its 47th report on the development of Chinese cyberspace.

Most indicated that the introduction of “health codes” had impeded their lives. The computerized system uses software to determine if someone is allowed in certain public spaces, such as railroad stations, trains and malls.

Around 27.2% of non-users said that having no health code made it impossible for them to enter some public spaces. Another 24.9% indicated being unable to buy travel tickets or register for public services.

Services that did not use the web had also shrunk, making it difficult for 24.6% of the non-users to complete simple tasks, the report said.

Government analysis showed that scant technical know-how, low educational levels, cultural limitations, age and a lack of infrastructure are major reasons why elderly and rural people are not on the web.

A survey found that more than half of them did not know how to operate a computer or understand how things worked in cyberspace. Around 21.9% said they did not know how to type phonetics, or had too little education to be able to navigate the net.

Another 15.1% were either too old or too young to use the internet, while 13.3% said they lacked the equipment or infrastructure for online access.

Nevertheless, given the massive number of 989 million web users, the government is formulating plans to better control and monitor the spread of information.

Some 986 million people access the web via mobile phone. More than half are under the age of 40 and roughly 21% are students. The data also indicates that most users, totaling around 981 million, use the internet for communication, 873 million watch short videos and 782 million shop online.

