Sellers across mainland China are marking up the celebrated Moutai liquor, with bottles going for more than double their regular prices in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year holiday, news reports said.

A franchised seller in Beijing priced a 500 mL bottle of Moutai Flying Fairy at 2,800 yuan (US$433), almost double its original price of 1,499 yuan. Some retailers were even charging 3,400 yuan for a bottle, according to mainland Chinese media reports.

Bottles with the 1,499 yuan price tag could no longer be found in many franchised sellers, liquor shops and supermarkets in the capital, the Beijing Youth Daily reported

Some bottles of 1,499 yuan Moutai were seen at the Carrefour supermarket, but staff told customers that they should place orders through the chain’s online platform as the items were not for sale in store, the Economic View reported.

From Monday, retailers and e-commerce platforms in the mainland have been required by officials to lift restrictions they had imposed on Moutai sales due to an apparent shortage of the liquor.

Some online platforms had previously limited the sale of Moutai to their registered members or customers who had earned a certain number of points from their previous purchases.

But even after restrictions were canceled, many shoppers were unable to get a bottle of the coveted spirit, as large numbers of customers rushing online caused e-commerce platforms to crash, the reports said.

Some market observers believed that the prices of Moutai were unlikely to fall back to near their original levels because the liquor had now become an investment item.

