Pressure on Hong Kong’s beleaguered public broadcaster remains immense as the government reiterates that it has no intention of privatizing the station and will opt to improve its management instead.

Radio Television Hong Kong has been under fire from pro-government forces since 2019, for being too liberal and too independent with its reporting on the city’s anti-extradition and pro-democracy protests.

From 2019 to 2021, the Communications Authority found seven complaints against RTHK were substantiated, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau told legislators on Wednesday.

The authority ruled that RTHK had “seriously breached” various guidelines, the minister said. A new review mechanism on the editorial decision-making of the RTHK was needed so that it would not commit the same mistakes, he said.

“We have no plans to privatize RTHK, but will work to improve its management in order to make sure it fulfills its charter,” Yau said in an answer to pro-establishment lawmaker Ben Chan at a Legislative Council meeting.

The government had set up a dedicated team to review the broadcaster’s governance and management, and the way it made editorial decisions. Yau said the review team would finish its report in six months.

The RTHK has traditionally enjoyed editorial independence, with room to report on politically sensitive topics in the past decades despite being a government department operating on public funds.

Criticism from the government had led to the station suspending some long-running programmes, such as the popular satirical show “Headliner,” which was halted in May last year after it insulted the police force.

The government also slammed the RTHK news programme “The Pulse” for breaching the “one-China policy,” after a producer asked an interviewee from the World Health Organization about Taiwan’s efforts in containing COVID-19.

A prize-winning producer who explored in her documentary the police’s slow response to a mob attack in 2019 was arrested for making a false statement about why she was obtaining information from a publicly accessible database.

The government’s treatment of the broadcaster has intensified concerns over a crackdown on press freedom in Hong Kong.

