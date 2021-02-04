The Hong Kong Education Bureau is planning to secure seats for its “curriculum experts” at committees reviewing questions for public exams, and form a new committee to deal with disputes related to exam questions.

The suggestions came after the government cancelled a question in the history subject of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination last year, which asked students to comment if Japan did more good than bad to China in the first half of the 20th century. A teacher who helped set the question was forced to resign citing political pressure.

The Education Bureau formed a task force on the matter. In a new paper to the Legislative Council, it said the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority would invite the curriculum experts as ex-officio members in 24 moderation committees to “help align curriculum and assessment goals.”

The bureau also suggested setting up an Arbitration Committee of Moderation, which consists of senior members of the HKEAA, representatives of the Curriculum Development Council and the bureau. It would deal with “unresolved disputes” arising during the HKEAA’s internal paper moderation process.

Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union Vice President Ip Kin-yuen questioned if the representatives of the bureau would have more power than others at the moderation committees, or they would have to report to high level officials. If the representatives dominated the process to form public exam questions, it may affect HKEAA’s independence, he said.

Other suggestions included fully implementing the six-year rule to ensure a growing number of experts from different professional backgrounds for paper development, and exploring use of technology to streamline and properly document moderation meetings. Some measures had been rolled out since last September, and the HKEAA planned to implement all of them in the next two years.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has defended the drastic increase of content about China in the reform of the Liberal Studies subject, which made up around two thirds of the curriculum. Yeung said at the Legislative Council that the goal of the subject is to nurture students’ national identity, and it is normal for the curriculum to reflect this.

The reform would cut parts of the curriculum about personal development and interpersonal relationships, as well as rule of law, social and political participation. Commenting on slashing of teaching on personal development and interpersonal relationships, Yeung said it was because of cuts in teaching time for the subject. Students can learn relevant topics through other experiences such as social service, Yeung added.

The Education Bureau has almost completed a set of guidelines to help schools and students understand and follow the national security law, which could be published soon, he said.

Click here for Chinese version

