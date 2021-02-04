Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei apologized in an internal letter for abusing the company’s resources to register a trademark for his youngest child, Annabel Yao.

23-year-old Yao announced her debut in the entertainment industry through a splashy documentary on Jan. 14. According to Tianyancha, a platform for investigating company registration, Huawei applied to trademark her name and stage names, including Yao Siwei and Annabel Yao, on Jan. 25.

In a statement to the company, Ren explained he instructed the company’s intellectual property department to register the trademark and later transfer it to Yao’s studio. As some companies have maliciously preempted her trademarks, Huawei had to make the move to register, so as to prevent them from becoming the property of outside parties.

Yao will bear full cost of the application, it said.

The statement also stressed it was the first time Ren used the company’s power for private purposes and issued an apology.

Since Yao made her debut, Ren has publicly expressed concerns about her career, even paying a personal visit to her management company to understand their plan.

