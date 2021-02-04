Defendants suspected of “seriously” endangering national security or committing terrorist acts can still be tried even if they are outside the country, the Supreme People’s Court in Beijing announced on Thursday, further extending the extraterritoriality of Chinese law.

The new arrangement, which specifically targets trials in absentia, takes effect on March 1, mainland China’s top court said. It is unclear whether the measure will affect courts in Hong Kong, which is usually considered a separate jurisdiction from mainland China.

The announcement also applies to cases concerning corruption and bribery, while enables judges to deal with the illegal gains and other property involved in those cases, regardless of the absence of the defendants.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate will be responsible for approving whether the new rule applies to a certain case.

According to mainland China’s criminal law, crimes deemed as endangering national security include endangering the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the People’s Republic of China, armed rebellion, treason, and subverting state power or the country’s socialist system. Penalties range from fixed-term imprisonment, life imprisonment to being sentenced to death.

According to mainland media, the measure mainly targets those overseas dissents and criminal suspects who still have assets on the mainland.

Cai Xia, retired professor of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Party School, had her pension terminated and her bank accounts in mainland China closed in September last year after she fled to the United States. It was reported that it was largely due to her criticism against the CCP on Twitter.

