China’s Communist Party would be more than happy if even only a handful of Hong Kong youths were willing to accept political indoctrination imparted by the city authorities, according to a veteran current affairs commentator.

The ruling party intends to expand the work of its Young Pioneers of China to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan to improve national and cultural identity among children and young teens in those regions, under plans discussed last month and reported by the state media Xinhua this week. It believes that ideology has to be nurtured at a young age so the children will learn to listen and follow the party.

What happened in Hong Kong in 2019 was out of control, seasoned China observer Johnny Lau told Apple Daily. The protests which left the city shaken that year proved school-goers were rebellious and would act against what the party wanted for future generations. Post-2019, the party felt that educational efforts had not been up to scratch and became very concerned about instilling its ideology into the young, he said.

“There were even leftist suggestions to give up on three generations of Hongkongers — fresh university graduates, current university students and high school students — as the party believed that these people could not be taught to obey and had been ‘polluted’,” Lau said.

It also sensed a necessity to do more youth work in the territory, particularly with the Young Pioneers, Lau added.

In fact, a number of activities and training had been provided for Hong Kong schoolchildren in the past, for example, through summer military camps and trips to visit mainland Chinese cities.

The objectives of these activities are similar to Young Pioneers’, which is the state’s mass organization for children aged six to 14 and runs under the Communist Youth League. The aim is to build cohesion and create goodwill toward China.

Young Pioneers was also a channel of grooming the next generation of party members, Lau added.

In terms of numbers, he believed the party could attract some youngsters to join Young Pioneers, adding that the party only needed a small number of young people who subscribed to its ideology to stay around.

But in terms of credibility or attractiveness, the Hong Kong “market” was limited, Lau concluded.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play