China has earned the unenviable recognition for running the world’s biggest and most sophisticated campaign of transnational repression against overseas citizens and ethnic diasporas, according to a new report from U.S.-based human rights group Freedom House.

The long arm of the Communist Party meant China accounted for more than a third of the 608 cases recorded since 2014 involving assassination, rendition, unlawful deportation, assault, family intimidation and other threats, the NGO said. Globally 3.5 million people were at risk, with Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia and Turkey following behind China in a rogue’s gallery of the dozens of nations that use violence and threats outside their own borders.

And China’s 214 cases were also among the most severe. Tactics adopted by China span the full spectrum, from renditions, to co-opting other countries to detain and render exiles, to mobility controls, digital threats, spyware, and coercion by proxy, the report said, adding that the sheer breadth and global scale of the campaign was unparalleled.

But the high-profile cases were only the tip of the iceberg of a much broader system affecting millions of Chinese and minority populations from China in at least 36 host countries, the report said.

China targets entire ethnic and religious groups, including Uighurs, Tibetans, and Falun Gong practitioners, as well as Inner Mongolians and Hongkongers residing outside of the country, Freedom House said.

Its transnational repression activities were embedded in a broader framework of influence with cultural associations, diaspora groups and organized crime networks in some cases, according to the report.

China also deploys sophisticated hacking and phishing attacks, such as monitoring and controlling discussion among the diaspora on the WeChat social media app, it said.

Digitally, China’s geopolitical power allowed it to assert unparalleled influence over nearby countries such as Nepal and Thailand, and those far away including Egypt and Kenya.

The country asserts control over non-Chinese citizens overseas as well, including ethnic Chinese, Taiwanese or other foreigners, who are critical of the Chinese Communist Party’s influence and human rights abuses. China’s attempts to intimidate and control foreigners in response to their peaceful advocacy activities is an “ominous trend,” Freedom House said.

