A medical team from the World Health Organization met main virologists in the central Chinese city of Wuhan who were studying the origins of the COVID-19 virus and said they had a “frank, open discussion.”

The WHO expert team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, accompanied by security guards and Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives, on Wednesday, the sixth day of its investigation into the pandemic.

One of the group members, Peter Daszak, said on Twitter afterwards that he had an “extremely important meeting” with institute staffers, including Shi Zhengli, and that key questions were asked and answered.

Shi is the director of the institute’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases. In 2017, she and a colleague discovered that the coronavirus which triggered an epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome in Asia in 2003 possibly originated in a species of cave-dwelling bat found in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

Daszak did not reveal what information they exchanged during the 3 ½ hours the WHO group was at the institute.

A British expert on disease ecology, he had expected a day before the visit to be able to see data “no one has seen before,” multiple foreign media said. Those reports also mentioned that Daszak did not have much confidence in the WHO investigation, which he believed should have taken place a year earlier.

Chinese authorities have been tightly controlling and monitoring the 10-scientist WHO mission, with isolation measures in place that they say are part of China’s COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Meanwhile, a scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that the novel coronavirus could survive for up to 15 minutes at 56 degrees Celsius (132.8 degrees Fahrenheit), and for about one minute at 100 degrees Celsius. It was wrong to think that the virus could be deactivated five to 10 minutes after coming into surface contact with humans, chief biosafety expert Wu Guizhen said.

Mainland China saw 30 new cases of infection on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 89,649 since the outbreak began in late 2019. The death toll was 4,636.

In Taiwan, one person died of COVID-19, taking the number of deaths on the island to nine.

