China’s Communist Party plans to encourage interaction between the children and young teens in its membership and youth groups in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Beijing was looking into getting its Young Pioneers of China to increase cooperation and communication with their Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwanese counterparts in order to “improve the national and cultural identity of children” in those regions, state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Young Pioneers is the state’s mass organization for mainland Chinese children aged six to 14, and runs under the Communist Youth League. The program combines elements of the Scouts mixed with doses of patriotism and propaganda. It functions like an in-house school club, instructing children on topics such as the party’s creation of a strong China, the importance of obeying authority and socialist ideals.

The organization is considered China’s grooming grounds for the next generation of party members and leaders.

Xinhua said that in January, Beijing released a work report on how to strengthen the Young Pioneers’ work, in which it mentioned improving interaction among the children of the various regions.

Young Pioneers should also diligently study and memorize Xi Jinping Thought and other core socialist values, and follow the Chinese president’s lead in what they did, the work report added.

It further said that Young Pioneers must strengthen its political attributes, so that the organization could effectively teach the next generation the “greatness of communism and socialism with Chinese characteristics” and how this must be the goal for the future. The organization needed to emphasize bringing political enlightenment to the youth and “grooming them from young to be faithful to the party and the socialist motherland,” so as to ensure that these attributes could “pass from generation to generation.”

Members of Young Pioneers in mainland China are often recognizable by the uniform of a red scarf tied around their necks.

In Hong Kong, a similar organisation called “Little National Pioneers” was established in 2017 and is considered the local chapter. The scarves are yellow in color, allegedly to “pledge allegiance to the motherland,” and have been criticized as a brainwashing tool.

