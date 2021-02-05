Hong Kong permanent residents who graduate from one of up to 100 foreign or mainland Chinese medical schools recognized by the government may be able to return and practice in the city under relaxed controls tabled to lawmakers.

If approved, the measure will allow overseas-trained doctors, including specialists, to skip the city’s licensing examination.

By taking the issue straight to the legislature, the government of Chief Executive Carrie Lam is also bypassing the Medical Council of Hong Kong, which has shot down proposals in the past on ways to relieve the serious shortage of doctors locally.

Lam and her officials are seeking legislative amendments to facilitate the return of doctors trained abroad. She indicated on Thursday that the government would not cave in to industry opposition this time.

The Legislative Council’s panel on health services is scheduled to discuss on Friday the topic of attracting doctors trained outside Hong Kong.

Under the latest proposal, the government will form a committee tasked with compiling a list of maximum 100 medical schools around the world. Hongkongers who have obtained medical qualifications, including in specialist studies, from those schools can opt to take up five years of employment at public health-care institutions run by the Hospital Authority, after which they may officially register to practice in the city.

Doctors can also work toward getting their specialist qualifications while serving in the local institutions.

The proposed committee is to include the director of health, the Hospital Authority chief executive, the Medical Council chairperson, the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine’s president, the deans of the two local medical faculties and other government-appointed members.

The non-local schools to be chosen by the committee must have standards comparable to the two Hong Kong faculties, and will come under the committee’s review every three years.

A medical professor at a Hong Kong university believed that the government would take reference from the Singapore model, which was based on international rankings to formulate the country’s list of foreign medical colleges.

Singapore in 2019 whittled down its selections from 158 schools to 100, in the process halving the number of names from mainland China, so only the Peking University Health Science Center, the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University, and the medical schools of Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University remained on that list.

Most of those listed by Singapore were in the United States, with 30 schools. Nineteen were in the United Kingdom, three in Japan, two each in Malaysia and India, and one in Taiwan.

“Using international rankings could ensure the quality of students, and be good for the local medical field by introducing competition from external talent,” the academic said.

There had been concerns that medical quality would be affected if doctors from mainland China could practise in Hong Kong.

A source familiar with the government’s thinking told Apple Daily that political considerations did not factor into the issue, nor was there any intention to hire more doctors from the mainland as the recruits must necessarily be Hongkongers.

The committee would decide on the list, and it was uncertain if mainland schools would be included, the source said.

On the issue of passing over the Medical Council, the source pointed out that the government had tried many ways of increasing doctor numbers which involved the professional body, but found that it could only turn to legislation as a viable method. Public consultations would be held, the source said.

According to the QS World University Rankings for Medicine 2020, Peking University was in 50th place, Fudan University and Jiao Tung University were in the 51-100 range, and Tsinghua University ranked between 101 and 150.

The University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong held the 34th and 43th places respectively.

Dr Ma Chung-yee, president of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association, said that the government did not consult with the Medical Council before coming up with its new proposal. She criticized the low threshold suggested by the authorities.

